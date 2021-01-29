Monday, Jan. 4

You have permission to edit this article.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2100 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1000 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT— At 11:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 9:56 a.m., Kevin Aguilar-Millan, 23, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 100 block of West Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, false imprisonment and misrepresentation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

