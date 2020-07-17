Monday, July 13:

INCIDENT — At 4:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West College Avenue and North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:10 p.m., Issac Velez, 20, of Lompoc was arrested in an unspecified location in Goleta and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and a gang enhancement.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!