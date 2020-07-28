Monday, July 20

Monday, July 20

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle at Mission Drive and Fourth Place in Solvang just before 10 p.m. for having an inoperative brake light and found the driver as well as his passengers had suspended driver’s licenses.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up multiple containers of suspected methamphetamine, and the driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and having an inoperable brake light.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

