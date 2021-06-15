INCIDENT — At 6:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT —At 11:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
ARREST — At 12:05 a.m., Irene Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Lee Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 12:23 a.m., Oscar Nunez, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of Cooley Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:58 a.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of East Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 9:23 p.m., Andres Ventura, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.