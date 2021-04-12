Monday, March 22

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of North I Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Z Street.
ARREST — At 7:28 p.m., Raul Melgozamartinez, 61, was arrested in the 900 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm, and threats.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!