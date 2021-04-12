Monday, March 22

You have permission to edit this article.
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of North I Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Z Street.

ARREST — At 7:28 p.m., Raul Melgozamartinez, 61, was arrested in the 900 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm, and threats.

