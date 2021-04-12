You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, March 29

INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of South O Place.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

