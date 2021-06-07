INCIDENT — At 6:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of McCoy Lane.
ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Bacilio Martinez, 41, was arrested in the 2500 block of South Rubel Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:32 p.m., Andres Chavez, 32, was arrested near the intersection of Black and Point Sal roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury, and driving without a license.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.