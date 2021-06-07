INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main Street and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant served near the intersection of South Broadway and East Plaza Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.