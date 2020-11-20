Monday, Nov. 2

INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North Curryer Street and West Richard Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Adelaido Ventura-Martinez, 25, was arrested in the area of Bradley Road just north of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Eric Wood, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:52 p.m., Sylvia Landin, 44, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury; witness intimidation; and brandishing a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 8:30 p.m., Rafael Rodriguez, 31, was arrested in the 3500 block of Satinwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, elder abuse and battery.
ARREST — At 8:41 p.m., Fidel Lopez, 19, was arrested in the area of Brown and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; and hit-and-run, resulting in personal injury.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
