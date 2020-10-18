You have permission to edit this article.
Monday, Oct. 12

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.

