Monday, Oct. 12

INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
