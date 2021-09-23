INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of West Dal Porto Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1000 block of Manzanita Lane.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.