Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lompoc Police last week arrested a man who allegedly robbed Walmart with a BB gun and are also investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on North H Street on Sunday.
- Updated
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred at a residence on West Alden Avenue in Lompoc Saturday.
- Updated
A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Oct. 30 kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lompoc woman, the Lompoc Police Department said.
- Updated
Challenger Jeremy Ball has won the race for the Lompoc City Council District 4 seat representing the southwest portion of the city, with unofficial results showing Ball received 1,390 votes at 60.25%, with 100%, or one out of one, of the precincts reporting.
- Updated
A male driver was killed in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos Thursday.
- Updated
Jenelle Osborne took an early lead Tuesday night in the race for Lompoc's mayor, with unofficial results showing 5,387 votes for 56.91% of ballots cast. Challenger Victor Vega had received 4,006 votes for 42.32%, with four out of 11 precincts reporting.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Madera man was identified by California Highway Patrol officials Friday as the driver who was killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos.
- Updated
Violent crime in Lompoc increased 33.5%, or from 218 to 291 reported incidents, from 2018 to 2019, including a sharp rise in homicides and aggravated assaults, according to national crime statistics released in September.
Zaydian Ray Peavy died on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on November 2, 2012 to Natashia Peavy. Zay 'dian enjoyed riding his scooter, v…
- Updated
“This is a victory for separation of powers,” Republican Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley said in a joint statement. Governor Newsom "has continued to create and change state law without public input and without the deliberative process provided by the Legislature.”