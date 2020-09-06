You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motley Fool

Motley Fool

Download PDF Motley Fool
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+3
Lompoc High's next big-time running back has arrived
Local

Lompoc High's next big-time running back has arrived

  • Updated

Napoleon Kaufman, Sheldon Canley, Lavon Coleman, Toa Taua are all Lompoc High running backs to play major college football, with Kaufman and Canley both being selected in the NFL Draft.

The next great Lompoc back has already arrived and he has a familiar name: Sheldon Canley Jr. 

Lompoc to implement pilot program aimed at cutting down on dumpster diving
Local News

Lompoc to implement pilot program aimed at cutting down on dumpster diving

  • Updated

The program, which is slated to go into effect at some point before Oct. 2, will begin with 30 days of educational outreach to anyone caught illegally digging through trash, with the possibility for fines for offenders scheduled to begin after that first month. The entire program, which was approved by the Lompoc City Council in early August, is slated to last six months.

Lompoc teacher claims $25,000 prize in national contest, aims to bolster programs
Local News

Lompoc teacher claims $25,000 prize in national contest, aims to bolster programs

  • Updated

Annalynn Clark, a teacher at Lompoc Valley Middle School, was announced Monday as the winner of Mayflower’s “Mover of Movers” contest, which sought to award an individual “for a bold, inspiring and life-changing move bringing positive impact to their community.” Clark was among three finalists from across the nation, and was declared the winner after receiving the most online votes throughout August.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News