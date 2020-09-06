Motley Fool
A Lompoc man was killed earlier this month after a motorist suspected of driving under the influence collided with his vehicle near the intersection of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Lompoc man was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges after a two-hour search in Vandenberg Village on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
GUEST COMMENTARY Did it ever occur to the Chambers of Commerce that Oceano and Grover Beach could become more prosperous like Pismo with more people using the beach instead of supporting an activity that drives them away?
The tavern — which was originally built by Jim Buell whose family founded the city back in 1917 — held a public grand reopening on Aug. 22 at its bucolic Buellton location.
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputy on Monday pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in a case involving several female jail inmates, according to an attorney.
Napoleon Kaufman, Sheldon Canley, Lavon Coleman, Toa Taua are all Lompoc High running backs to play major college football, with Kaufman and Canley both being selected in the NFL Draft.
The next great Lompoc back has already arrived and he has a familiar name: Sheldon Canley Jr.
The program, which is slated to go into effect at some point before Oct. 2, will begin with 30 days of educational outreach to anyone caught illegally digging through trash, with the possibility for fines for offenders scheduled to begin after that first month. The entire program, which was approved by the Lompoc City Council in early August, is slated to last six months.
Annalynn Clark, a teacher at Lompoc Valley Middle School, was announced Monday as the winner of Mayflower’s “Mover of Movers” contest, which sought to award an individual “for a bold, inspiring and life-changing move bringing positive impact to their community.” Clark was among three finalists from across the nation, and was declared the winner after receiving the most online votes throughout August.
A four-hour standoff in Orcutt ended with no arrests and no injuries after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a mental health-related call Thursday evening, according to a spokeswoman.