Motley Fool

"It's hard to say a kid at 12 years old has 'it', but by then he already had that kind of 'it factor,'" Lompoc High baseball coach Jason Carlson said Thursday.
Lompoc Police last week arrested a man who allegedly robbed Walmart with a BB gun and are also investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on North H Street on Sunday.
A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Oct. 30 kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lompoc woman, the Lompoc Police Department said.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigates video showing altercation at Trump parade in Santa Maria
A video posted to social media that appears to show a physical altercation between two men during a political rally in Santa Maria on Sunday i…
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred at a residence on West Alden Avenue in Lompoc Saturday.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A number of Lompoc city facilities will be observing holiday hours beginning this month through January, though public services including police, fire, water treatment and wastewater treatment will continue normal hours.
The 40,040 square-foot Waypoint Family Entertainment Center will feature 18 bowling lanes, a large video arcade, a ground floor restaurant, snack bar and grill area along with indoor and outdoor dining areas.