Motley Fool

LUSD officials reported the crimes Sunday, less than 24 hours before the start of the 2020-21 school year, which opened with students taking classes virtually and away from campuses. The vandalism and theft is believed to have occurred at some point between Friday and Sunday at Fillmore and Hapgood elementary schools, both of which appeared to have been ransacked.
No arrests were made and police are seeking information from the community regarding the incident, which occurred around 10:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue. No injuries were reported.
At least 50 workers were sickened and five were hospitalized Saturday as a result of a toxic gas that formed after two cleaning chemicals were inadvertently mixed inside a facility near Blosser and Stowell roads, according to a Santa Maria Fire spokesman.
Patti Field, beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully with her husband Gary at her side on August 8, 2020. She demons…
The highway will be closed to thru traffic between U.S. Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc.
The teenager killed in Friday night's shooting was identified as 16-year-old Pablo Sixto, who was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North E Street in Lompoc, according to police.
A couple dozen Lompoc residents participated in a “Peace Rally” on Tuesday night in the courtyard outside City Hall. The aim of the event, which began around the same time as that night’s City Council meeting, was to send a message to city leaders that community members are fed up with the ongoing violent crime, and it also served as a public show of support for the Lompoc Police Department.
Declines in COVID-19 cases over the past week have Santa Barbara County officials expressing confidence about the county's handling of the virus, so much so that elementary schools are now permitted to apply for waivers that would allow for in-person instruction.
Charles “Les” Fish, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, figured he’d celebrate his 99th birthday Monday by simply having a quiet dinner with a neighboring family at their home. After the meal, however, the family brought Fish to a chair that had been set up in its yard, and a clearly surprised Fish watched as a parade of vehicles passed by the home and at least a few dozen people offered gifts, cards, or simply well wishes.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday intercepted a panga boat carrying more than a ton and a half of methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of 33 in a smuggling operation at a beach along the South Coast, according a spokeswoman.