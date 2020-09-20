Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 39-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set several fires in the northeast area of the city during the …
- Updated
Things have been pretty tough for Cabrillo's football team this past decade.
But not all of it was bad.
Stacey LeAnn Jurosky left us peacefully on August 25, 2020 to join the Angels in Heaven, after a two-year battle with cancer.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. This one involves the area's Greatest Athlete of All-Time. And there's only one correct answer: Napoleon Kaufman.
- Updated
The people who watched Ryan Church play Little League baseball in Lompoc probably weren't too surprised to see him carve out a solid seven-year career in Major League Baseball.
They may have been surprised to see him do it as a position player.
ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc nat…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the first coronavirus-related death in the 18-29 age range and confirmed an additio…
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
Recreational shooting was the cause of a fire that broke out about 1:20 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 7, in Miguelito Canyon near Lompoc, a Santa B…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 44 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths as a result of…