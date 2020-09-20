Motley Fool

You have permission to edit this article.
Stacey LeAnn Jurosky
Obituaries

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky

Stacey LeAnn Jurosky left us peacefully on August 25, 2020 to join the Angels in Heaven, after a two-year battle with cancer.

From the Vault: Napoleon Kaufman, the Central Coast G.O.A.T
Football

From the Vault: Napoleon Kaufman, the Central Coast G.O.A.T

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. This one involves the area's Greatest Athlete of All-Time. And there's only one correct answer: Napoleon Kaufman.

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau
Obituaries

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau

ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc nat…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

