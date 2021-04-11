Motley Fool
Lompoc football coach Andrew Jones is disappointed in how things are playing out, saying he's made concessions to make the game happen. "We have never not played the Conqs since they fielded a varsity team," Jones said Monday. "This game has great interest in the Lompoc Valley and means the world to the athletes and their families."
One person sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body in a shooting Thursday that occurred on North G Street in Lompoc.
A 26-year-old Lompoc resident was identified on March 31 as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following an altercation in an alle…
Krys Brandon Ruiz, resident of Lompoc died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 26. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com
The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from J…
Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday discussed the need for street, alley and road improvements citywide before adopting a five-year program of projects that secures a projected $15.2 million in Measure A funding.
A Michigan man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing a Lompoc credit union before he was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A former Santa Barbara County sheriff's lieutenant has pleaded guilty to DUI-related charges involving a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 that seriously injured six people.
A man reportedly carrying a handgun in Lompoc was shot and killed by police Sunday following an unknown altercation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.