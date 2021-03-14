Motley Fool
Due to unforeseen issues with the transition into a new financial management system, an extension on its non-acceptance period was deemed necessary.
- Updated
Duffy has made a $1 million commitment to bring lights to the Conquistadores' baseball field.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
Lompoc has made national news many times before and since this story, but for students at Los Berros Elementary School in 1994 news of their beloved class pet being eaten by a hawk making it across the country might not have been reason to celebrate.
- Updated
Local acts to be filmed inside the historic theater will include the Simmons Sisters, Angelina LaPointe, Jacob Cole and Kaitlyn Chui.
- Updated
A Santa Maria man and alleged Northwest gang member was sentenced to 10 years in state prison last week for his role in a robbery incident in which a victim was lured to the Buckboard Motel in June 2019.
A 21-year-old Guadalupe woman killed Wednesday in a rollover collision along Highway 101 was identified by sheriff's officials Thursday.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Sunday on Foxen Canyon Road near Los Olivos.
- Updated
Lompoc Recreation Division now is taking appointments from residents interested in participating. Each resident will get special Easter egg yard decorations, a candy-filled basket along with other goodies on their doorstep and a socially distanced visit from the Easter Bunny.
The suspicious death of a man that was reported following an alleged traffic incident on Foxen Canyon Road has been upgraded to a homicide inv…