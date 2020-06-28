Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three suspects, including a Santa Maria man who was arrested and released two days ago for alleged car theft, were taken into custody Thursday following a police pursuit and stolen vehicle collision in Goleta.
- Updated
Five Central Coast men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges after one of them was reported to be in possession of a gun inside a Santa Maria business, a police spokesman said.
Lompoc, Cabrillo high schools to welcome new principals — with familiar faces — for 2020-21 school year
- Updated
The LUSD Board of Education on Tuesday night approved the hire of Mark Swanitz, a former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, as principal at Cabrillo High School. That move came after the board voted on May 12 to approve the promotion of Celeste Pico from assistant principal to principal at Lompoc High School.
Man with handgun shot by Santa Maria police officer near miniature golf course; investigation underway
- Updated
A man who allegedly waved a handgun in front of bystanders at Boomers! miniature golf course was shot by police Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into the shooting now is underway.
- Updated
A Santa Maria man killed in a June 15 head-on collision near Vandenberg Air Force base has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Daniel Martinez, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.
- Updated
A Santa Maria man has died and two more people were injured in separate motorcycle collisions in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday, according to officials.
The Kirkland’s store at the Enos Ranch retail development on East Betteravia Road is closing.
- Updated
Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.
- Updated
The winners of the contest, which was formerly the Say It With Flowers Awards, were revealed by the city Tuesday. They were broken down with the top three finishers by region and category. Yards were judged on physical appeal, imagination, water conservation and artistic impact, among other aspects.
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday evening, both in Santa Maria, with one being among the general population and the other a resident at Country Oaks Care Center.