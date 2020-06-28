Motley Fool

Motley Fool

Download PDF Motley Fool
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison
Local News

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison

  • Updated

Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News