Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Chance of winning the $5 million prize is one in 3,049,989.
- Updated
An attorney is calling for the California Attorney General to investigate the March 28 officer-involved shooting of a Lompoc transgender male because of officials' alleged conflicts of interest in a letter sent to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's office and the Lompoc Police Department.
Krys Brandon Ruiz, suddenly and tragically, passed away at twenty-six years-old, on the evening of March 28, 2021. The circumstances of his pa…
- Updated
One person sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body in a shooting Thursday that occurred on North G Street in Lompoc.
- Updated
Nearly 25 years after Cal Poly student Kristin Smart disappeared from the college campus, prime suspect Paul Flores was arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday, and his father was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, according to sheriff's officials.
- Updated
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
A 26-year-old Lompoc resident was identified on March 31 as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following an altercation in an alle…
- Updated
The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more. Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave.
- Updated
Solvang City Council members unanimously declared a stage one drought condition Monday after the California State Water Resources Control Board further reduced the city’s allocation of state water.
- Updated
Lompoc had to work a little harder for it Friday night, but the Braves got the job done.