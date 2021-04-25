Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 26-year-old transgender man killed in a March 28 officer-involved shooting in Lompoc was armed with a knife when he was shot, according to police on Wednesday.
- Updated
Cabrillo High School crowned its 2021 homecoming king and queen during the final football game of the season Friday night. Kaitlyn Wright was named queen, and Kaje Sanchez was chosen as king during the halftime ceremony at Huyck Stadium. Both are seniors.
- Updated
A Lompoc man and registered gang member was arrested on suspicion of gun charges Sunday after a 12-year-old was allegedly assaulted in an unprovoked attack.
- Updated
A 28-year-old man died Thursday night after police discovered him with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on West Maple Avenue in Lompoc.
- Updated
Longtime physical education teacher and coach Mark Grosz died Sunday at the age of 60 after a monthlong battle with COVID-19, leaving a void o…
- Updated
Lompoc's Utility Billing Division has resumed mailing out bills to city residents and businesses, a city spokeswoman announced Thursday. Customers should expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
- Updated
A 26-year-old Lompoc resident was identified on March 31 as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following an altercation in an alle…
- Updated
Longtime Central Coast physical education teacher and football coach Mark Grosz's death from COVID-19 is raising questions about the continued…
- Updated
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
The parents of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart filed a lawsuit Thursday against three individuals, including an Arroyo Grande man accused by prosecutors of hiding their daughter’s body and moving the remains following a search of his residence in 2020.