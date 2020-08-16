Motley Fool
The teenager killed in Friday night's shooting was identified as 16-year-old Pablo Sixto, who was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North E Street in Lompoc, according to police.
A former flute teacher who taught programs across Southern California, including in the Santa Ynez Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal child pornography-related charge, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
The governing body looked at various aspects of bringing back a downtown swap meet during its Aug. 4 meeting, but ultimately decided to hold off on further discussions — and possible action — until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed and public health restrictions are eased.
One person was injured in a shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives Saturday night, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Indoor operations that include places of worship, salons, gyms and nonessential offices in Santa Barbara County were ordered to remain closed until 5 p.m. Sept. 10 in a health order issued Wednesday by the county's Public Health Department.
A man suspected of stealing a vehicle was arrested in Orcutt on Tuesday after the owner was able to locate the vehicle using a smartphone app, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it worked in collaboration with Los Angeles Police Department detectives to arrest 35-year-old Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon who was allegedly trying to sell the Petty-signed guitar for $10,000 on social media sites in Lompoc.
A woman was arrested Friday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Santa Maria and exceeded 100 miles per hour on several occasions before ending in Atascadero, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
For the first time in department history, Santa Maria Police used a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle, to seek out a suspect hiding in the riverbed over the weekend.