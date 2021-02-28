Motley Fool
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after multiple pairs of jeans were stolen from Surf Connection, which he accessed by smashing out the front door's glass, according to police.
Lompoc's Strauss Wind Project a major site for endangered plant species, still on track to completion
Despite a new layer of deadlines and milestones related to management plans, conservation easements and funding drawn out by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the project is still on track, according to Daniel Duke, vice president of development with BayWa r.e.
An unarmed intercontinental ballistic Minuteman III missile is scheduled for a test launch starting Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A new BearCat armored vehicle was purchased by the Santa Maria Police Department last week with the help of the city's police council, which p…
Restaurant Week runs through Sunday
A small number of residents ages 65 to 74 in Santa Barbara County had the opportunity to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with limi…
A 30-year-old male inmate died at a hospital Friday after he was found unresponsive inside his cell at the Main Jail during a routine security…
Adopting the ordinance would set into motion a number of changes that includes allowing restaurants to serve alcohol without a minor use permit.