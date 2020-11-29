Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Santa Maria woman was charged with trafficking firearms for the Aryan Brotherhood gang Friday following a federal multi-agency sting operation that yielded more than 60 arrests across three states.
- Updated
A murder charge and three enhancements were upheld against a Santa Maria woman accused of killing a 53-year-old man and tossing his dismembered remains in a Nipomo golf course pond in 2018.
- Updated
Three female agricultural workers received minor injuries after a Ford Ranger truck went off the road and struck them in a field near the Santa Maria landfill Tuesday.
- Updated
Three people were injured Friday morning after their vehicle drove over the side of Highway 166, east of Santa Maria.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female hiker Nov. 8 on the Aliso Trail in Santa Yn…
- Updated
- 2 min to read
What could have been. That's a question that still surrounds the 2017-18 Cabrillo High's girls basketball season. A team that went 27-4 and 14-0 in its league while making a CIF divisional final, still has what-ifs? Absolutely.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
Vandenberg Air Force Base has been cut from the newest list of finalists in the competition to become headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, …
- Updated
Three men and eight juveniles were arrested on suspicion of illegally using firearms following several reports of shootings in Lompoc since October amid a recent uptick in gang-related crimes.
Richard David Newcomb passed away quietly on October 29, 2020, one year and one month after his 81st birthday. The son of Robert David Newcomb…