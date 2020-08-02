Motley Fool
A 30-year-old Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the victim killed in Monday's shooting incident on West Chestnut Avenue.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Four males, including three juveniles, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Francisco Garcia on Monday, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
Annlynn Clark, a special education teacher at Lompoc Valley Middle School, has been named one of three finalists in Mayflower’s "Mover of Movers" contest. Members of the public are able to vote once per day, through Aug. 17, for the finalist of their choice. The person with the most votes will be awarded $25,000.
Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested with several employees, whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Alexander Murkison, a 19-year-old former Lompoc High class president, this week became the first person to publicly announce his intention to seek one of the three seats that will be up for grabs on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education in the Nov. 3 election. He joins Janet Blevins as candidates who have filed paperwork for this year's LUSD race.
Retired Santa Barbara County probation officer arrested in Santa Maria on alleged tax, theft charges
A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.
Bent and Susy Olsen will celebrate 50 years in business on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a daylong golden anniversary fete on their outside patio complete with Kringle, layered cake, coffee and music. And everyone is invited.
Running for a cause: Claudia Terrones, Lompoc High's athletic director, to cover 360 miles, one for each of her school's athletes
“I’m up to mile 75,” she said. “I’m going to run a mile for all of our 360 athletes.”
An additional 98 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County with 333 cases known to still be active, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.