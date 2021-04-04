Motley Fool
A man reportedly carrying a handgun in Lompoc was shot and killed by police Sunday following an unknown altercation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
A 26-year-old Lompoc resident was identified Wednesday as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following an altercation in an alley …
A 17-year-old male from Santa Luis Obispo County was identified Tuesday as the homicide victim found deceased in a vehicle parked along Foxen Canyon Road earlier this month.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
As the old saying goes, you can throw out the record books when Lompoc and Cabrillo meet.
Like countless athletes of the past, community leaders on Monday morning took to Lompoc High School's track and field in a six-person, 400-meter relay race to this time commemorate a yearslong project realized.
Robert Schwemmer, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine archaeologist, confirmed the USCGC McCulloch's wreck off Santa Barbara County’s coast during a joint expedition with the Eleventh Coast Guard District in 2016. Now the cutter's final resting place is under consideration as a federally protected historic site.
A 39-year-old Ventura man was identified Tuesday as the driver killed in a head-on collision last week on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma La…
Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available over the next five days for eligible Santa Barbara County residents at Dick DeWees Comm…
About Town: COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at Dick DeWees center; reading challenges continue
COVID-19 vaccination clinics being offered through Saturday