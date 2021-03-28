Motley Fool
Characteristic of sister property Industrial Eats in Buellton, Eye on I dons a glowing wood-fired pizza oven, plethora of exotic dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients, and a colorful menu inscribed daily on brown butcher paper pinned to the shop's wall.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A driver was trapped Tuesday in a vehicle that went off the side of Highway 101, just north of Buellton, following a rollover crash.
Last week, a pair of TikTok videos went viral on social media, reaching millions of viewers. They both claimed that most of us incorrectly int…
La Cañada Elementary School in Lompoc is closing its campus for 14 days following a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a notice posted on the sch…
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A baby bald eagle died while hatching in a Southern California nest that is widely watched through a webcam.
A 39-year-old Ventura man was killed after he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with another vehicle early Thursday on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma Lake Village.
A long-time resident of Lompoc, Michiko Oldread was born to the Ito family in Hokkaido, Japan on June 1, 1930 as the fifth of nine children to…
Eddie Breen, Jr. of Lompoc died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 67. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility at LVMC