You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motley Fool

Motley Fool

Download PDF Motley Fool
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Michiko Oldread
Obituaries

Michiko Oldread

A long-time resident of Lompoc, Michiko Oldread was born to the Ito family in Hokkaido, Japan on June 1, 1930 as the fifth of nine children to…

Death-notices

Eddie Breen, Jr.

Eddie Breen, Jr. of Lompoc died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 67. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News