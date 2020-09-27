Motley Fool
A Santa Paula woman was identified as the woman who drowned near Bradbury Dam in Cachuma Lake on Sunday, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman.
Mossimo Giannulli, fashion designer and husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve prison time in Lompoc after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to the college admissions bribery scandal.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who drowned near Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake on Sunday.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Lompoc Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole multiple items from a business in the 1300 block of North H Street on Friday.
Santa Maria Police have detained one person in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday on South Broadway, according to a spokesman.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 60 additional COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 19-20 weekend, followed by 29 addition…
Tina Louise Gordon (Clem) passed away peacefully at home in Lompoc, surrounded by loved ones at 6:52pm on Sunday September 13, 2020.
The city of Lompoc has agreed to fix deficiencies in its wastewater treatment plant operations after racking up 27 violations of the Clean Wat…
County officials also released a new health order Wednesday echoing new state guidelines that permit nail salons and physician-ordered electrolysis services to resume indoor operations with modifications.