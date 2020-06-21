Motley Fool
According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students will now be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17. Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for students to attend campuses just two to three days per week.
Lompoc motorists can expect full closure of Highway 1 in both directions starting at “A” Street.
A Lompoc man was charged Wednesday in connection to the head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and severely injured his passenger.
A man was arrested Tuesday following a two-vehicle head-on collision that killed one and injured another on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations jeopardizes Santa Barbara County reopening, including personal services
Santa Barbara County’s plan to move into the third stage of reopening the economy Friday could be jeopardized by a recent spike in COVID-19 ho…
Each meal came with a card of thanks from Julian, which read:
"When the sun rises, you are working. When the sun goes down, you continue working. Thank you for working with your hands, your mind, and your heart, cultivating hope for future harvests.
Yes we can!"
Santa Barbara County officials are deeply concerned about the county's rising rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last week, …
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Lompoc woman reached a deal with prosecutors Thursday to plead guilty to a reduced felony manslaughter charge in connection to the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.