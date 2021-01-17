Motley Fool
Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant, a longtime Santa Ynez Valley landmark known for serving its famous split-pea soup, has been listed for $4.7 million by Radius Commercial Real Estate of Santa Barbara.
A 58-year-old Lompoc man was killed Thursday after he was ejected following a vehicle rollover on Highway 246, west of Buellton.
Currently located at 1129 North H Street in the old Carrows building, Floriano's by June will fully relocate its operations to the 43,995 square-foot lot across the street, previously occupied by Mexican restaurant Taco Roco.
Lompoc Police are investigating two separate, but apparently unrelated shooting incidents that occurred Saturday, including one in which a suspect fired several bullets towards a crowd of people.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
"He was one of the hardest hitting, win-at-all-costs type of guys I've ever seen," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said of Smalley. "Lots of energy."
A Carmel woman was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leading California Highway Patrol officers on a vehicle pursuit from Paso Robles to Santa Maria in a stolen landscaping truck towing a trailer.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Starbucks location in Lompoc was closed as of Thursday due to at least one reported case of COVID-19 among its staff, while a second location has altered its business operations due to positive cases among employees.
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly re…