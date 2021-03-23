You are the owner of this article.
Murad Alamari, Santa Maria QB

Saints Football Preview 04.JPEG
Santa Maria football players Marcos Castaneyra and Murad Alamari will lead the Saints into Friday's game at Morro Bay. Alamari had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the win at Morro Bay last week.

Santa Maria traveled to Morro Bay and quarterback Murad Alamari threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Saints beat Morro Bay 21-7.

Murad Alamari, Santa Maria, SR, QB: 11 for 17 passing, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 8 yards, TD.

