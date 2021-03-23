Murad Alamari, Santa Maria QB

Santa Maria traveled to Morro Bay and quarterback Murad Alamari threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Saints beat Morro Bay 21-7.
Murad Alamari, Santa Maria, SR, QB: 11 for 17 passing, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 8 yards, TD.
Joseph Bailey
