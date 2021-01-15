Myles Baro to continue soccer career at Life Pacific

When the first Life Pacific University men’s soccer team comes on to the pitch for its debut in early February, Myles Baro will be part of it.

Baro is a former Righetti High School and Hancock College standout whose brother, Maisen Baro, also went on to a collegiate soccer career after playing for Righetti and Hancock.

Maisen is a goalkeeper. Myles Baro is a striker.

“We’re due to start practice Jan. 27 and start the season Feb. 4,” Myles said.

Life Pacific is a small, private Christian university located in San Dimas. Myles Baro said he received a partial athletic scholarship, as well as financial aid to go there.

“They are an NAIA program, so they can’t give full athletic scholarships,” said Baro.

What the program did give him, “will keep going throughout the time I’m there,” Baro said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is rampaging through California, and Los Angeles County has been the hardest one hit.

Nonetheless, “We’ve been cleared by the County twice,” Myles Baro said.

“I’ve been told we will have a season.”

The striker said he will start classes at Life Pacific next week, likely with virtual learning.

“I will move into my dorm room either Friday or Saturday,” he said. “I have to wait for my COVID-19 test to come back negative.”

Myles Baro said Life Pacific coach Shaun Harris spoke to him while he was a Righetti senior about joining Life Pacific's inaugural program, which was slated to start its season in the fall of 2020.