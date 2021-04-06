You are the owner of this article.
Nate Reese, Nipomo JR

Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee intercepted a pass to seal the Titans' win with an interception returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.

Nate Reese and the Nipomo offense has been improving ever since the fourth quarter of the Santa Maria game. Reese, a junior QB, helped the Titans score a 42-7 win over Morro Bay on Friday.

Reese accounted for three touchdowns, throwing two and rushing for one. Reese completed 13-of-18 passes for 110 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 34 yards on seven carries with a score. Nipomo plays at Pioneer Valley Saturday at 3 p.m.

