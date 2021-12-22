Nate Reese put his body on the line for his Nipomo team, doing everything that was asked of him. The quarterback led his team in passing and rushing. He was the Titans' placekicker and even kick returner. He suffered a fairly severe injury on a kick return in a playoff game against Visalia Mt. Whitney and wasn't able to play quarterback in the season-ending loss to Bakersfield Highland. He threw for 759 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions and added 675 yards rushing with 10 more touchdowns. He also went 28 for 34 on PATs.
