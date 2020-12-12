Nathan Giacinto works to make Trips for Kids come true

Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year Nathan Giacinto would have us believe his contribution to valley youth is no big deal, but Buellton Recreation’s Paul Smith couldn’t run the Trips for Kids without him.
“He’s always been that guy that rides sweep, brings extra water, is there when a kid’s having a hard time, fixing things. He’s invaluable to us,” said Smith, Buellton’s youth recreation coordinator.
By day, supervisor of Solvang’s wastewater treatment plant, Smith lives to enjoy the great outdoors on two wheels: motorcycles or mountain bikes. When his own son signed up for Buellton’s Trips for Kids, an after school mountain biking program, Smith quickly fell into the volunteer dad position.
“I started going with them just for fun and to help out, but he had a hard time getting people at the drop of a hat to take the kids on a mountain bike trip here or there,” Giacinto said. “I just continue doing it because it’s encouraging to see a few kids coming out of their shell, learning how to ride and wanting to keep doing it. It’s really rewarding.”
Flexible vacation time earned over two decades of service to Solvang allowed Giacinto to step in as needed.
“It’s cool that he wants to do this for kids, that he puts in a full day of work, then comes over and helps us out, and he does a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff on trips to get it all together so we’re ready to roll,” Smith said.
There were trips near and far: Elwood Beach and Elings Park to Montaña de Oro State Park and Lompoc’s River Bend Bike Park, the Morro Bay Bike Park, Big Bear and flow trails in Santa Cruz.
“It’s encouraging to get some of these kids on bikes and off phones and video games to do something real,” Giacinto said.
His camping rig became the epicenter for activity, particularly meals, during those big trips which also featured mentor talks around the campfire.
“He has a way of connecting with the kids, where they know he’s just a normal guy, not someone who’s out of their league,” Smith said.
Though his son has long since graduated from the program, Giacinto carries on fixing whatever needs fixing, stopping by after school to visit with the kids, even building up bikes for kids in need.
“Nathan has a big Dodge diesel truck. The kids get so excited when they hear it coming and they’re stoked when he’s around. He looks like some kind of tough guy, but he’s like the nicest guy and the kids know he cares about him, so it’s really fun to have him be part of the crew.”
Honorees were chosen by a panel of board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
In addition to recognition plaques, each adult honoree receives a $1,000 grant from the Foundation to be donated in the honoree's name to a charity of his or her choice.
