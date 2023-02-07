Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and her husband, Maj. Mark Olme, 7th Operations Support Squadron bomb wing weapons officer, pose with an ultrasound photo of their child at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas Jan. 24. Lauren, who is currently pregnant, can continue flying after recently getting approved under the Air Force’s new guidance, which allows female aircrew members to voluntarily request to fly during pregnancy.