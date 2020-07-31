New cell tower to improve Vandenberg Village service approved by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

An application to build a 57-foot cellular antenna tower near Cabrillo High School breezed to a unanimous approval Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.
AT&T plans to build the tower between the Cabrillo athletic fields and the Burton Mesa Ecological Preserve to fill what was described as “a significant gap” in service in the Vandenberg Village area.
The tower is strictly for 4G LTE service and is not to provide 5G service, which has generated some public controversy over health effects.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
