You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Crossroads at Santa Maria
alert

New Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens in Crossroads at Santa Maria

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, November 10 series
  • Updated

A new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is now serving up the franchise’s full menu in the Crossroads at Santa Maria after opening its doors last week.

The city’s second Mountain Mike’s is located at 2228 S. Bradley Road, right next to Krispy Kreme Donuts.

Pizza lovers can order their favorites — like the Everest, Pike’s Peak, Snowy Alps, the McKinley and others — for delivery, takeout or to eat on site from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new location also has a variety of wings, oven-roasted sandwiches, individual and family-size salads, sides like garlic bread and mozzarella sticks and, for dessert, the pizza cookie and cinnamon pizza.

Craft beers and wines are also available.

For more information and to place an order, call 805-862-2879 or visit www.mountainmikespizza.com/locations/santa-maria-bradley/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helen Marie Hernandez
Obituaries

Helen Marie Hernandez

  • Updated

Helen Marie Hernandez, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020.

Ruben V. Garcia
Obituaries

Ruben V. Garcia

On October 11th 2020, Ruben V. Garcia, loving Father and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at the age of 83.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News