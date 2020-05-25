New Santa Maria ordinance would restrict conduct such as loud music, body odor at public parks, plazas

When asked by Councilwoman Gloria Soto why such restrictions couldn't be made more specific in the ordinance to address different contexts, Watson said they could not be made more specific but that it was important to have at least a framework in place to allow the city to respond if necessary.

He added that officers will try to establish compliance with individuals before taking any punitive actions for minor violations.

According to the ordinance, punitive actions can include a written citation and ejection from the public space for the remainder of the day, and exclusion for a longer period of time if infractions continue.

Serious violations that present threats, danger or serious disruption will also result in long-term exclusion from the public space, with criminal behavior similarly not tolerated, according to the ordinance.

During the public comment period, city resident Gale McNeeley urged council members to reconsider the ordinance, particularly a section restricting the use of city-owned restrooms for bathing and cleaning purposes.