New study proposes service fee increases in Santa Maria, residents asked to weigh in

Santa Maria city officials are seeking public input on a new fee structure for services that would offset the city's dependency on tax subsidies by increasing user fees for residents.

A 600-page user fee study prepared by Fullerton-based financial consultant Revenue and Cost Specialists, LLC recommends drastic funding changes across the city's services that, if adopted, would bring in over $3 million in new annual revenue for the city, something city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said is desperately needed.

"The city faces severe financial challenges to maintain services and is in its 12th consecutive year of costs exceeding revenues," van de Kamp said.

Despite projected revenue increases, some residents are concerned about the potential impacts of making services too expensive, as the city considers raising fees for services like permits, inspections and recreation programs.

At this time, the city makes up the cost of city services through a combination of tax revenue and individual fee payments. A multifamily dwelling inspection, for example, is paid for by $17,800 in fees and $39,000 in tax subsidies.

In order to reserve tax monies for services that cannot be funded by user fees, the study recommends increasing fees where possible to cover up to 100% of a service's total cost. For a dwelling inspection, the proposed increase would more than triple the fees shouldered by the buyer or landlord.