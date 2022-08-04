The third annual "Lompoc Chalks"
Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Members of the Sunburst Community work on their artwork Saturday during the "Lompoc Chalks" fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
A young artist works on a chalk drawing Friday during the first day of the "Lompoc Chalks" festival in the 100 blocks of South H and I streets. The event will continue through Sunday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Free tractor rides with driver Rodney Ezkert of the River Bottom Boys provided tours to spectators at the "Lompoc Chalks" festival Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artists who gathered on the 100 blocks of South H and I streets Saturday created a variety of images for "Lompoc Chalks," a fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artist Ed Brooks works along his Granddaughter Arwen Glisky while Angela and Alex Brooks take a break.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
A "Lompoc Chalks" artist created an image appropriate for the approaching Halloween season during Saturday's session of the two-day event.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Snoopy and Woodstock make an appearance at the Lompoc Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Barbara Satterfield and Heather Bedford. Both are on the Board of Directors for the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Luis Limares working on Coast Hills Credit Union's entry.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artist checking on her progress at the Lompoc Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Skylar McCollough works on Toyota of Lompoc's entry during the 2019 Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dancers from Destined Dance at the Lompoc Chalk Festival Saturday .
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Karissa Otero working on image for Surf Connection.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dancers from Destined Dance.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Artists working on drawings at the Lompoc Chalk Festival on Saturday.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Dorian Jones entertains spectators with Contact Staff... a version of martial arts.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Crowd enjoying the action during a sunny Saturday at the Lompoc Chalk Festival.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Vendor booths also drew spectators during the first day of the "Lompoc Chalks" art festival Saturday on South H and I streets.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Frank Costa and Barbara Satterfield enjoying the festivities.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Kasi Costa and Taylor Bray work on image for Ocean View Flowers.
Photos: Lompoc Chalk Festival brings art to the street this weekend
Madelyn Chastain working on McComb Properties entry.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.