Reinventing the wine tasting experience to be both sophisticated and kid friendly, a new women-owned business called Guadalupe Social Club offers a selection of affordable high quality local wines, beers and food in the historic downtown corridor of Guadalupe.

Guadalupe Social Club co-founders Brooks Van Wingerden and Lexie Bell, both mothers with three children each of their own, wanted to create a Central Coast destination that showcases the best of the region in a classy, yet relaxed atmosphere.

Wingerden says the inspiration to make the business a reality became stronger in the last couple years because of the way Covid changed how people go wine tasting, making most people go through a very restricted reservation system.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

