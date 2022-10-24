West Coast rap legend Ice Cube showed his love for the 805 by headlining the biggest hip hop event to ever hit the Santa Maria area.

More than 5,000 attendees came out to the Elks Events Center to enjoy the show and many left singing "today was a good day."

One of the evening's highlights was when Ice Cube invited longtime rap partner W.C. to take the stage with him Saturday as the 'Welcome to the 805' concert event hit its climax.

