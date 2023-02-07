Progress on Buellton's new library still is underway as cost for its construction remains a topic of discussion among City Council members ahead of a regularly scheduled meeting set for Thursday.

"It's regrettable that we have to drag this out, but I think we'd want to do this correctly in the first go around before we start allocating funds for this," said Buellton Mayor David King during a January meeting, requesting cost adjustments be made before proceeding with allocation of funds.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

