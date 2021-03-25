You have permission to edit this article.
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision on Hwy 154 near Cachuma Lake
One person was killed and another sustained a traumatic injury in a head-on collision early Thursday on Highway 154, just south of the Cachuma Lake entrance.  

Firefighters who responded shortly before 4 a.m. located two vehicles with heavy damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Crews discovered a deceased occupant in one vehicle and another person who had suffered a traumatic injury to a lower extremity and needed heavy extrication, Bertucelli said. The injured occupant was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance as CalSTAR could not fly due to weather conditions. 

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans officials closed Highway 154 from Highway 192 near Santa Barbara and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez for several hours following the collision but reopened it to traffic shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

