One person sustained a minor injury Friday following a three-vehicle collision involving a food truck west of Santa Maria, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
The collision was reported at 1:25 p.m., when a caller advised dispatch of a head-on vehicle collision between a Honda sedan and a Chevrolet taco truck near the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road, a little more than a mile-and-a-half west of Santa Maria, CHP logs show.
In addition to CHP units, emergency responders included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and an American Medical Response ambulance.
One person was reported to be "lying on the side" of the roadway and was treated at the scene, according to scanner traffic.
Logs show that a third vehicle, described as a Ford, also sustained critical damage in the course of the collision. All three vehicles, including the Civic and the Chevrolet, needed to be towed from the scene, according to CHP logs.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, according to officials.
A head-on vehicle collision involving two food trucks near West Main Street and Ray Road resulted in a male driver being transported to the ho…