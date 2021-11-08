One person sustained burn injuries in a residential fire reported near Neptune and Starlite drives in Nipomo on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials.

The structure fire was reported at a double-wide mobile home trailer in the 400 block of Neptune Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The injured patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while a second person that was initially believed to be inside the structure was not home at the time, according to fire officials.

The fire was contained in less than an hour.

Emergency units that responded included both fire crews and medics.