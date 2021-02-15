You have permission to edit this article.
1 injured in vehicle collision on South Broadway, East Inger Drive

Broadway and Inger collision

One person was injured Monday in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of South Broadway and East Inger Drive, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

 Santa Maria Fire Department, Contributed Photo

One person sustained minor injuries Monday in a traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of South Broadway and East Inger Drive. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, according to Santa Maria Fire officials. 

Upon arriving, emergency responders located two vehicles, including an El Camino that sustained front-end damage and a white SUV, which had rolled onto its side. 

One patient, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Santa Maria Fire officials. 

In addition to Santa Maria Police and Fire units, an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene. 

Traffic officials with the Police Department are investigating the cause of the collision. 

 

