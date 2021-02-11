You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 killed in vehicle rollover collision on Harris Grade Road
breaking

1 killed in vehicle rollover collision on Harris Grade Road

A person was killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover collision on Harris Grade Road

The collision was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, near Santa Barbara County Fire Station 34 in the Mission Hills area, according to emergency radio broadcasts. 

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a vehicle with a person inside who wasn't identified but was declared dead at the scene. 

The vehicle reportedly struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof, according to dispatch. 

Closure of Harris Grade Road at the intersections of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Highway 135 was requested shortly after 1 p.m. 

California Highway Patrol and County officials, including a Fire Department battalion commander and the Sheriff-Coroner's personnel, responded to the scene. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News