1 person injured after vehicle plunges over side of Harris Grade Road near Lompoc
alert

1 person injured after vehicle plunges over side of Harris Grade Road near Lompoc

One person was injured after their vehicle plunged more than 150 feet over the side of Harris Grade Road near Lompoc on Thursday, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman. 

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, fire crews located a vehicle approximately 150 to 200 feet over the side of the road with an occupant who had sustained moderate injuries. 

Conditions made it difficult for crews to initially access the vehicle, but they found a way to gain access from below and, after a lengthy process due to the vehicle's position, extricated the patient.  

A Santa Barbara County Fire battalion commander, two engine companies, an American Medical Response ambulance and California Highway Patrol units responded to the scene. 

This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

 

